US Embassy equips Bangladesh Fire Service for water rescue

Corporates

Press Release
21 October, 2024, 11:55 am
21 October, 2024

The US Embassy in Bangladesh has handed over various types of rescue equipment to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On 20 October, 2024, a 'Handover Ceremony of Swift Water Rescue Equipment and Medical Supplies' was held at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Training Complex. On behalf of the US Embassy, Deputy Chief of Mission, Megan Boldin, handed over the equipment to the Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Brigadier General Mohammad Jahed Kamal.

Officials from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the Director of the Training Complex, and various ranking officials from both the Fire Service and the US Embassy were present at the event.

Lieutenant Colonel Md. Rezaul Karim delivered the welcome speech, followed by the keynote address by the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, Megan Baldin. The Director General of the department, Brigadier General Mohammad Jahed Kamal, delivered the presidential address. The event was chaired by the Adjutant of the Training Complex, Mohammad Mamun. Subsequently, the US Embassy handed over a list of water rescue and medical equipment to the Fire Service. On this occasion, the US Embassy presented a crest to the Director General of the department, and the Fire Service presented a crest to the chief guest. Finally, the invited guests collectively observed the equipment display and participated in a photo session.

It is noteworthy that the donated equipment includes 8 water rescue boats, 110 life vests, 28 custom bags, 89 carabiners, 20 whistles, 120 jump suits, 5 boxes of N-95 masks, and 100 small and 100 large hazardous material medical bags.

