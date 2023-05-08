The U.S. Embassy announces call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 04:36 pm

The U.S. Embassy announces call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 04:36 pm
The U.S. Embassy announces call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the annual call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program for the 2024-2025 academic year.  This unique, one-year program is open to Bangladeshi professionals currently working in the public and private sectors, including local and international non-governmental organizations.  

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is one of the U.S. government's prestigious Fulbright programs that brings accomplished mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree, graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with U.S. counterparts.  By providing future leaders and policymakers with exposure to U.S. society, culture, and professional fields, the program seeks to develop lasting, productive ties between program participants and their American counterparts, reads the press release.  

Fellowships are offered in the areas such as Human and Institutional Capacity, Rights and Freedoms, Sustainable Lands, and Thriving Communities, including Public Health, Education Management, Communication and Journalism, Law and Human Rights, Natural Resources, Environment Policy, and Climate Change.  More information regarding the fields of study and the eligibility criteria is available on our website.   

Over the past few decades, nearly 100 Bangladeshi professionals have participated in this prestigious exchange program.  Humphrey alumni include physicians, government officials, journalists, educators, and many more leaders from public and private organizations. 

Prominent Bangladeshi alumni include Maudud Safdar, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and current Managing Director of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation; Mahbooba Panna, Additional Secretary of the Economic Relations Division; Dr. Niaz Abdur Rahman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Eye Hospital; Elita Karim, well-known media personality; Mamunur Rahman, founder of Ella Pad who introduced menstrual hygiene products made from garment scraps to address the needs of poverty-stricken women.    

The Humphrey Fellowship covers tuition and fees for the fellow's academic programs, a monthly maintenance stipend, insurance coverage, an allowance for books and supplies, round-trip international airfare, supplementary funds for professional activities such as field trips and conferences, and expenses in connection with internships.   

To apply, applicants must first create an IIE account at https://apply.iie.org/huberthhumphrey  and submit a complete application package containing the form and required documents.  

 For further information, please contact mailto:[email protected].  

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

4h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

5h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

7h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1h | TBS World
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

21h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

23h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

22h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46