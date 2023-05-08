The U.S. Embassy announces call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the annual call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program for the 2024-2025 academic year. This unique, one-year program is open to Bangladeshi professionals currently working in the public and private sectors, including local and international non-governmental organizations.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is one of the U.S. government's prestigious Fulbright programs that brings accomplished mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree, graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with U.S. counterparts. By providing future leaders and policymakers with exposure to U.S. society, culture, and professional fields, the program seeks to develop lasting, productive ties between program participants and their American counterparts, reads the press release.

Fellowships are offered in the areas such as Human and Institutional Capacity, Rights and Freedoms, Sustainable Lands, and Thriving Communities, including Public Health, Education Management, Communication and Journalism, Law and Human Rights, Natural Resources, Environment Policy, and Climate Change. More information regarding the fields of study and the eligibility criteria is available on our website.

Over the past few decades, nearly 100 Bangladeshi professionals have participated in this prestigious exchange program. Humphrey alumni include physicians, government officials, journalists, educators, and many more leaders from public and private organizations.

Prominent Bangladeshi alumni include Maudud Safdar, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and current Managing Director of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation; Mahbooba Panna, Additional Secretary of the Economic Relations Division; Dr. Niaz Abdur Rahman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Eye Hospital; Elita Karim, well-known media personality; Mamunur Rahman, founder of Ella Pad who introduced menstrual hygiene products made from garment scraps to address the needs of poverty-stricken women.

The Humphrey Fellowship covers tuition and fees for the fellow's academic programs, a monthly maintenance stipend, insurance coverage, an allowance for books and supplies, round-trip international airfare, supplementary funds for professional activities such as field trips and conferences, and expenses in connection with internships.

To apply, applicants must first create an IIE account at https://apply.iie.org/huberthhumphrey and submit a complete application package containing the form and required documents.