US' Cactus Materials wants to set up desalination, wastewater, and effluent treatment plants in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chris Grune from Cactus Materials, USA, a developer of a cutting-edge proprietary nanotechnology-based solutions for long-lasting antimicrobial and antifouling properties for clean water, recently had a meeting with Mr. Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman of BEZA.

Cactus Materials expressed their interest in providing the technology for CETP and desalination project at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai. Mr. Nazrul Islam, Deputy Project Director, Mahid-Al-Hasan, Assistant Project Director, and Mr. Sohel Parvez of SB International BD Ltd, a local partner of Cactus Materials were also present in this high-level meeting.

