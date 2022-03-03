US-based legal services firm Andersen Global starts its journey in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:50 am

US-based legal services firm Andersen Global starts its journey in Bangladesh

Andersen Global expanded into Bangladesh through a collaboration agreement with Dhaka-based  professional services firm ACE Advisory

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:50 am
Logo of Andersen Global. Picture: Collected
Logo of Andersen Global. Picture: Collected

Global legal services firm Andersen Global expanded into Bangladesh through a collaboration agreement with the professional services firm ACE Advisory.

The Dhaka-based ACE Advisory serves foreign and local clients with two Partners and more than 45 professionals. It was founded in 2012 by partners Montakim Ahmed and Seezan M Choudhury and provides general advisory, corporate secretarial and outsourced professional services with capabilities in accounting, tax, payroll, compliance, restructuring and M&A, reports the Business Wire India. 

 "We remain dedicated to serving our local and international clients seamlessly through best-in-class solutions," Montakim Ahmed said.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Global will not only strengthen our capability to provide clients with integrated, comprehensive solutions in multiple jurisdictions, but will also take our firm's development to the next level through our combined resources and an enhanced commitment to stewardship," he added. 

Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark Vorsatz said: "Bangladesh is another key market in our Asia expansion strategy. The country has become a key market entry point for Indian, American and European investors, and ACE Advisory's sectoral expertise and strong local knowledge enhances our presence in the region as we continue to cultivate a competitive platform."

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.

Presently it has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 331 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Top News

Andersen Global / Legal Firm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

59m | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

29m | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

3h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

16h | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

18h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

19h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar