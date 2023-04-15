US-Bangla to be the first international flight to use the new terminal at Chennai Airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is going to start operations by handling US-Bangla Airlines flights on Thursday 20 April, as part of a trial run of the newly inaugurated new terminal at Chennai Airport, reads a press release.

AAI will operate an international flight through the new terminal as part of a trial before shifting full operations.

Since 2018, US-Bangla Airlines has been operating flights from Dhaka to Chennai continuously every week.

"This will be a trial to find out if all the systems are working properly as everything is new. It will also help us to find out if passengers are facing any inconvenience," said Sharad Kumar, Director, Chennai Airport

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights from Dhaka to Chennai route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Apart from Chennai, India, US-Bangla operates daily flights to Kolkata from Dhaka and Chittagong.