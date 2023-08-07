US-Bangla announces attractive offers to enjoy the beauty of Bangkok

Corporates

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

US-Bangla announces attractive offers to enjoy the beauty of Bangkok

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:28 pm
US-Bangla Airlines logo. Photo: Collected
US-Bangla Airlines logo. Photo: Collected

US-Bangla Airlines has announced attractive offers to enjoy the beauty of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

The minimum cost of the package is Tk 35,790 per person. Currently, US-Bangla operates flights from Dhaka to Bangkok four days a week, reads a press release. 

As per the choice of tourists, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until August 31, it departs from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 10:10 am and lands in Bangkok at 1:40 pm local time. Again it left Bangkok for Dhaka at 2:40 pm local time and landed in Dhaka at 4:25 pm. US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from 1 September 2023.

Currently, Bangladeshi tourists tend to travel to various attractive destinations in Bangkok. US-Bangla Airlines has announced tour packages in Bangkok to make travel more attractive for tourists. The offer will be valid till 28 October 2023.

Hotels included in the offer include Bangkok's highly popular Hotel Ambassador Square and Sky Wing, Hotel Grand President, Hotel Holiday Inn Express, and Hotel Solitaire. The offer is applicable for two adult tourists. The package also includes buffet breakfast. Additional nights and children can be attached to the package subject to conditions.

This attractive offer can be availed from any US-Bangla Airlines own sales counter and holiday office. For details about the Bangkok offer, please contact all US-Bangla sales counters or 01777777881-883.

 

US Bangla / US Bangla Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

18m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic