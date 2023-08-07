US-Bangla announces attractive offers to enjoy the beauty of Bangkok

US-Bangla Airlines has announced attractive offers to enjoy the beauty of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

The minimum cost of the package is Tk 35,790 per person. Currently, US-Bangla operates flights from Dhaka to Bangkok four days a week, reads a press release.

As per the choice of tourists, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until August 31, it departs from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 10:10 am and lands in Bangkok at 1:40 pm local time. Again it left Bangkok for Dhaka at 2:40 pm local time and landed in Dhaka at 4:25 pm. US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from 1 September 2023.

Currently, Bangladeshi tourists tend to travel to various attractive destinations in Bangkok. US-Bangla Airlines has announced tour packages in Bangkok to make travel more attractive for tourists. The offer will be valid till 28 October 2023.

Hotels included in the offer include Bangkok's highly popular Hotel Ambassador Square and Sky Wing, Hotel Grand President, Hotel Holiday Inn Express, and Hotel Solitaire. The offer is applicable for two adult tourists. The package also includes buffet breakfast. Additional nights and children can be attached to the package subject to conditions.

This attractive offer can be availed from any US-Bangla Airlines own sales counter and holiday office. For details about the Bangkok offer, please contact all US-Bangla sales counters or 01777777881-883.