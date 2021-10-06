US-Bangla Airlines to launch direct flight on Dhaka-Male route from Nov 19

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the country's leading private airlines, is going to start direct flights on Dhaka to Male, capital of Maldives, route from November 19 this year.

US-Bangla will initially operate direct flights on the Dhaka-Male route on three days (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) a week, said a press release.

US-Bangla will fly from Dhaka on every Tuesday at 11:10 am while the return flight will be on the same day, at 3:35 pm that will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:35 pm.

On Fridays, the flight will leave Dhaka at 10:45 am and will leave Male for Dhaka at 3:15 pm on the same day.

On Sundays, it will fly from Dhaka at 9:30 am and the return flight will take off from Male on the same day at 1:55 pm.

The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, was fixed at Tk29,508 for one-way and Tk45,545 for return.

US-Bangla Airlines is going to fulfill the long-standing expectations of Bangladeshi tourists and expatriate Bangladeshis living in Maldives. The decision to operate US-Bangla flights as a friendly airline in the Maldives as a Bangladeshi airline will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. It will also make the tourism industry of the two countries more dynamic.

From November 19, US-Bangla Airlines will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Dhaka to Male. The US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of a total of 14 aircraft, including 4 Boeing 737-800s and 6 brand new ATR 72-600s.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha, one of the destinations in the Middle East, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Chennai in neighboring India and Guangzhou, one of the destinations in China.

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, flights to Kolkata and Bangkok have been temporarily suspended due to travel bans. As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. Besides, US-Bangla operates flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram.