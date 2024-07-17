US-Bangla Airlines celebrates 10th anniversary

US-Bangla, one of the leading private airlines of Bangladesh, has crossed the success story for ten years. 17 July 2024 US-Bangla Airlines enters 11th year. US-Bangla Airlines extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to all the well-wishers on their tenth anniversary.

On 17 July 2014, US-Bangla started its journey in Bangladesh Aviation by operating a flight on Dhaka-Jashore route with DASH8-Q400 aircraft. According to the plan, US-Bangla has strengthened the air communication system in the shortest possible time by operating flights to all airports within Bangladesh within the first one year, reads a press release.

Domestic routes operate flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi. On 15 May 2016, within two years of the start of the US-Bangla journey, the flight on the Dhaka-Kathmandu route took off. US-Bangla international routes include Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to Delhi, Riyadh and Dammam in the near future. There are plans to add more wide body aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet this year. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is moving ahead with plans to operate flights to various destinations in Europe including London, Rome by 2025 and to New York and Toronto by 2027.

The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 24 aircraft, including two Airbus 330-300, nine Boeing 737-800, ten ATR 72-600 and three Dash 8-Q400. US-Bangla has a record of operating more than 90% on-time flights since its inception.

By setting a unique precedent in passenger service, US-Bangla has been able to gain the confidence of the passengers as a Bangladeshi airline. US-Bangla currently has about 3000 officers and employees at home and abroad. Which is also working to solve the unemployment problem of the country. Besides, it is keeping the wheel of the country's economy running by paying regular tax-surcharges. Besides, the country's reputation has been enhanced by operating flights on international routes. Earning foreign exchange is making the country's economy stronger.

There are websites and mobile apps for collecting US-Bangla tickets. It has more than 40 sales offices of its own in the country and abroad. There is 'Skystar' program for frequent flyers.

US-Bangla Airlines is going to set up its own MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) soon. US-Bangla has taken initiatives to establish flying school, engineering school to create skilled human resources.

Since independence, US-Bangla is the first local airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or to Chennai in India or to Male, the capital of the Maldives. In the context of Bangladesh, US-Bangla is providing a number of special services to passengers, which has set an example in the aviation industry. One of the notable services is the delivery of luggage in just 15 minutes after landing the international flight. US-Bangla is constantly working to establish the idea that "you will not wait for luggage but luggage will wait for you".

US-Bangla not only transports passengers, but also cargo to various domestic and international destinations. Since its inception, US-Bangla has been directly involved in the development of sports in the country, including various educational, social and cultural institutions.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, said on the occasion of entering its 11th year, "In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of competitive challenge. In today's world there is no substitute for brand new aircraft to provide proper service to passengers. US-Bangla is constantly adding new aircraft to the fleet to ensure comfortable service for passengers. The US-Bangla family is very happy and proud to be associated with the country's economic progress."

On the occasion of entering its 11th year, he added, "With the ten years of success of US-Bangla Airlines, all the government and non-government organizations, various travel agents, tour operators, civil aviation authority, various corporate offices, various print, electronic, online media journalists for US-Bangla Airlines has been successful crossing ten years. Also I would like to express my gratitude to the officers and employees associated with US-Bangla family."

