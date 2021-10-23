US-Bangla Airlines announces attractive holiday package in the Maldives

US-Bangla Airlines is all set to operate its first-ever Dhaka to Malé inter-capital direct flight from 19 November.

This will give domestic tourists an opportunity to visit the Maldives, an island of impeccable natural beauty and a wonderful blend of modernity, at a minimum cost.

The packages start at a minimum cost of TK58,990 and will remain effective from 19 November to 20 December, reads a press release.

The tour package includes two nights and three days stay, Dhaka-Malé-Dhaka tax-inclusive air ticket, airport-hotel-airport travel, breakfast and a lot more.

Moreover, the packages are offering six months of interest-free EMI facilities through various banks and financial institutions, keeping the convenience of the tourists in mind.

The airline is said to operate flights on this route three days a week.

Contact any sales office of the airline for further information regarding their packages by calling 01777777881-883 or hotline 13605.