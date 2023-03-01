US Ambassador Visits Sonargaon Seeds Crushing Mills

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas visited Sonargaon Seeds Crushing Mills Ltd, a sister concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), on Tuesday (28 February).

The US ambassador was accompanied by Megan Francic, agricultural attaché, US Embassy in Bangladesh, MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, Senior Executive Director Taif Bin Yousuf and other higher MGI officials, reads a press release.

During his visit, the US ambassador had a look at the high-quality soybean meal, rapeseed cake, extruded full fat (soya), soybean hulls, liquid lecithin, powder lecithin and lecithin oil produced in the factory.

MGI began crushing seeds back in 2010 by establishing Meghna Seeds Crushing Mills Ltd.

Afterwards, MGI established another plant named "Sonargaon Seeds Crushing Mills Ltd" Both of these mills have a capacity crushing 7,500 tonnes of seeds per day, largest in Bangladesh.