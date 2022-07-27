US Ambassador visits Bangla Trac Cricket Academy

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 04:26 pm

US Ambassador visits Bangla Trac Cricket Academy

USA ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas recently paid a courtesy visit to Bangla Trac Cricket Academy in Rajshahi.

Bangla Trac Cricket Academy CEO Iqbal Husain, along with directors Md. Abdul Muqtadir, Md. Ashaduzzaman, & Md. Ashraful Islam welcomed the envoy of US Embassy.

Bangla Trac academy has been built as a non-profit concern to on board young talents aspire to become professional cricketers and to make them ready to be a part of our national pride- the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, read a press release.

The US Ambassador Peter D. Haas visited the academy along with Ms. Kathryn D. Stevens, Mission Director of USAID, Bangladesh. During the visit, the envoy take part in playing Cricket sessions.

The envoy interacted with the trainees and staffs, and encouraged the young talents to keep continuing the good works.

Peter D. Haas wished Bangla Trac Cricket Academy well in its future endeavors.

Bangla Trac academy has produced some genuine talents who have attracted the interest of top-tier clubs and teams across the country, the press release added.

