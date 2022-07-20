US Ambassador, Special Representative visit Praava Health

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:30 pm

US Ambassador, Special Representative visit Praava Health

US Ambassador, Special Representative visit Praava Health

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed recently paid a visit to Praava Health's medical facility in Dhaka. 

The US government representatives were given a tour of the medical centre by Praava Founder, Chair, and CEO Sylvana Q Sinha, said a press release.

The visit was part of a South Asia tour being undertaken by Representative Syed, as he seeks to build on US commercial and economic ties in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. 

"It was truly an honour to welcome Ambassador Haas and US Special Representative Syed to Praava's facilities," said Sylvana Q Sinha. 

"It is only through continued cross-national cooperation and mutual aid that businesses like ours will continue to grow – here in Bangladesh and across South Asia."

Ambassador Haas praised Sylvana Q Sinha and her team.  

"Praava Health is a case study on how the diaspora community can attract US venture capital to make dramatic improvements delivering cost-effective health care in Bangladesh," he said.

Representative Syed said, "Praava Health is an inspiring example of a business that is doing well by doing good, bringing positive change to thousands of people in Bangladesh each year with quality health care and services. Moreover, Praava's work in developing Bangladesh's healthcare infrastructure will help further unlock the country's growing economic potential."
 

