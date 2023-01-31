US Ambassador inaugurates US University Fair

US Ambassador Peter Haas has inaugurated the largest US university fair in Bangladesh.

The US Embassy, through its EducationUSA platform, hosted the fair in partnership with EdPrograms, reads a press release.

More than 3,500 visitors from across the country participated in the event held at InterContinental Dhaka.

Ambassador Haas lauded the success of Bangladeshi students on US campuses.

He expressed his delight at the increasing number of Bangladeshis who have chosen to study in the United States to improve their prospects and find their passion.

"These students make valuable contributions to Bangladesh and the United States," the ambassador said.