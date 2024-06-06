Urmi Group pledges to plant 50,000 trees for a greener Bangladesh on World Environment Day

Urmi Group, a leader in sustainable textile manufacturing, celebrated World Environment Day 2024 in a grand manner, making the commitment to plant 50,000 trees within the vicinity of its factories this year.

Asif Ashraf, director of BGMEA and managing director of Urmi Group, made the statement while planting trees at Demra College, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Moshiur Rahman Mollah Shajal, MP, Dhaka-5, inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest by planting a tree.

Later, Moshiur Rahman Mollah Shajal and Asif Ashraf planted some trees at the Urmi Garments Ltd premises.

They also started cleaning a canal project with Bazar365.

Moshiur Rahman Mollah Shajal said, "The sustainable initiative of planting 50000 trees – taken by Urmi Group on World Environment Day 2024 is truly remarkable in our effort to reduce GHG emission. I thank Asif Ashraf for taking such initiative. Also, the canal cleaning initiative is appreciable."

"To reduce the CO2 and increase the supply of O2 there is no alternative other than planting trees. Not only planting, we have to take care of the planted trees as well. So, I urge the students of Demra College and Urmi Group people to take care of the trees."

Asif Ashraf said, "Day by day, the world is facing the increased consequences of GHG emission and indiscriminate pollution. It is high time that we make the earth a better place by planting more trees. Thus, Urmi Group is making the commitment to plant 50,000 trees within the vicinity of its factories this year. We are initiating the initiative by planting trees at Demra College and Urmi Garments Ltd."

Later, local Counselors, Dr Nur Alam, principal of Demra College, Demra College students and Urmi Group's high officials planted more trees.

Lamia Zahin, partnership & sustainability manager of Bazar365 said, "We supply groceries to Urmi Group on a regular basis and we take back the generated plastic wastes. In addition, we are also collaborating with Urmi Group's canal cleaning initiative called 'Urmi Stream.' As part of it, we started cleaning the canal beside Urmi Garments Ltd."

As part of the sustainable business culture, Urmi Group is always ahead in terms of making the earth greener.

Urmi Group believes in making this world a better place for the generations to come. Thus, its efforts to reduce carbon footprints are the first of their kind in the country.

As Urmi Group celebrates this significant milestone, they remain dedicated to their mission of creating a positive environmental impact and leading the industry towards a more sustainable and responsible future. This tree plantation initiative is not just an accolade but a reminder of the importance of sustainability in shaping the textile industry for generations to come.

The group is one of the pioneer companies to claim to have a completely green facility with anaerobic biological ETP.