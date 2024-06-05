Urban School and College presents award-winning 'Smoke-Free Dream City' model

In celebration of World No Tobacco Day 2024, Dhamrai Municipality hosted a visual fair, rally, and discussion meeting on Thursday, May 30, 2024, under the theme "Protecting children from tobacco industry interference." The events, held at Dhamrai Municipality Square, featured students from 17 schools and colleges competing to create a model of a modern smoke-free city. Urban School and College won first place with their "Smoke-Free Dream City" model. Abdus Sobhan Model High School and Hardinge Government High School secured second and third places, respectively. Urban School and College were awarded a cash prize of 45,000 BDT, a crest, and a certificate for their first-place achievement.

The awards were received by Mahabub Alam Rasel, Chairman of the Urban School & College's Board of Directors, it's Principal Saiful Islam Mubin, Principal, Board member Mohammad Ali, along with the school's teachers and students.

The event was chaired by Dhamrai Municipality Mayor Alhajj Golam Kabir. Freedom Fighter Alhajj Benjir Ahmed, MP delivered his speech as the chief guest, while Savar Municipality Mayor Haji Md. Abdul Gani, Dohar Municipality Mayor Md. Almas Uddin, Goalanda Municipality Mayor Md. Nazrul Islam, Joint General Secretary of Dhaka District Awami League Md. Siraj Uddin, Vice-President of Upazila Awami League Shakhawat Hossain Saku, and Joint General Secretary Khaled Masud Khan Laltu delivered their speeches as special guests. Saiful Islam Mubin, Principal of Urban School and College spoke on behalf of the teacher representatives.

Speakers at the event highlighted the detrimental effects of drugs and emphasized the importance of maintaining smoke-free educational institutions and workplaces. They expressed a strong commitment to making Dhamrai tobacco and drug-free.

In response to this remarkable achievement, Md. Wahiduzzaman, the founder president of the Urban School and College Board of Directors, stated that their goal is to establish a model school and college in Dhamrai-Savar for the welfare of the community. He emphasized that their students will not only achieve high academic grades but also emerge as responsible citizens. By creating the "Smoke-Free Dream City" model and becoming the best in Dhamrai, they have demonstrated this commitment. He congratulated all teachers and students involved in this project, as well as those from all participating schools and colleges. He also welcomed Dhamrai Municipality's initiative to make Dhamrai drug-free and urged the organizers to continue such events.