upay signs agreement with Titas Gas

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:15 pm

The agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) was signed to facilitate prepaid meter bill payment/prepaid card recharge through upay.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

upay has signed agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) to facilitate prepaid meter bill payment/prepaid card recharge through upay. 

Emon Kalyan Dutta, Chief Sales & Service Officer and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of TGTDCL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization recently, reads a press release.

Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of upay and Engr. Md. Haronur Rashid Mullah, Managing Director of TGTDCL were present during the signing ceremony held at the head office of TGTDCL in the city. 

Among others, Engr. Syed Abu Nosor Md Saleh, Project Director, Installation of prepaid Gas Meter for TGTDCL, Engr. Mir Mubarak Hossain, Manager, Installation of prepaid Gas Meter for TGTDCL, Md. Sekander-E- Azam, Head of Transaction Banking, United Commercial Bank Ltd and Shakib Altaf, Deputy Director, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, Assistant Director, Mohammad Mockbul Hossain Bhiuya, DGM, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Account Manager of upay were present at the signing ceremony. 

upay is a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021.

 

