upay signs agreement with Robi Axiata

upay, a fast-growing mobile financial service provider, signed an agreement with the Robi Axiata Limited on Monday allowing the Robi-Airtel customers to use the app without paying for the internet connection.

Under the agreement, Robi-Airtel customers can conduct transactions through the upay app seamlessly without incurring any internet data cost, said a press release.

Besides, Robi-Airtel customers will also avail cash reward of Tk 450 and 1 GB internet bonus after registration in upay.

Sydul H Khandaker, managing director and chief executive officer of upay, Shihab Ahmad, chief commercial officer of Robi Axiata Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Hotel Westin in the city.

Sydul H Khandaker, Managing Director and CEO of upay said, "Innovations is the core of Upay service. We are committed to provide secured and innovative services to our customers by addressing their pain points."

"We strongly believe this collaboration between upay and Robi Axiata will bring delightful experience for our customers and eventually help to build a digital Bangladesh through increased digital transactions." he said.

"I hope our customers will use upay app more and more, contributing in the journey of the digital economy," said Shihab Ahmad, chief commercial officer of Robi.

Among others, Md Nur-E-Alam Siddiquee, chief financial officer, Ziaur Rahman, chief strategy officer, Mahbubur Rahman Jesan, chief market development and operation officer, Biplob Banerjee, head of distribution sales of upay, Md Showkat Kader Chowdhury, executive vice president, sales operations and MFS, Md Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, executive vice president, product and pricing, ATM Shamim Uz Zaman, vice president, brand and market communication, and Gazi Emran Al-Amin, vice president, media management of Robi were present at the signing ceremony.

upay products and services include mobile transactions, utility bill payment, in-store and e-commerce payment, inward remittance, salary disbursement, airtime recharge, traffic fine payment, Indian visa fee payment and other value-added financial services.

However, customers can avail the services from upay's nationwide agent and merchant network at an affordable charge.