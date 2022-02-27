upay to provide cash collection solutions to Pathao Courier

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Pathao ltd Thursday (24 February) to facilitate cash collection from Pathao Courier Hub across the country.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and CEO of upay, and Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao ltd signed the agreement at upay head office in the capital, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, upay will provide cash collection solutions to Pathao Courier Service, a concern of Pathao Limited.

upay will collect cash from 53 points of Pathao Courier service across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, upay Managing Director and CEO Rezaul Hossain said, "We are happy to provide the cash collection solutions to Pathao which will help them to manage their business efficiently by reducing hassle on cash management. We hope our partnership will grow further through this agreement."

"This agreement offers a highly advanced, secure, and efficient platform to Pathao Courier. The agreement has paved the way for both Pathao Courier and upay to provide us the cash collection solutions in an efficient manner," said Pathao CEO Fahim Ahmed.

Senior officials of both organisations were present during the signing ceremony.