Upay offers seamless way of booking advance bus tickets ahead of Eid

Fast-growing mobile financial service provider upay has recently kicked off a campaign styled as 'Eid Jatra (Eid Journey)' to offer a seamless way of booking advance bus tickets ahead of Eid.

People rush to their home towns or villages during Eid in large numbers. So, it gets tough to stand in long queues and buy tickets during this season. To solve this problem and make Eid Jatra delightful, upay is introducing hassle-free booking and discounted bus tickets through upay app.

The campaign will continue till 3 April 2024. Interested people can buy tickets of Shyamoli N.R Travels (Non A/C) directly through upay app on selective routes (from Dhaka to Chattogram/Khulna/Rangpur/Rajshahi/Barishal).

Once the ticket is confirmed, the travellers will be individually contacted from upay and informed about the time and location.

To make this experience more rewarding, customers can avail tickets at 20% discount. Hurry up and buy your tickets. This Eid, the journey to your home will be smoother and easier with upay app.