Upay inaugurates own customer service center

Mobile financial service provider upay launched its customer service centre on Wednesday in Dhaka aiming to provide customers a better experience with upay products and services.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, a director of the board of directors for upay inaugurated the customer service centre amid the presence of senior officials of upay. The service centre is located at upay point, House 8, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan-1 in the city, reads a press release.

The customer service centre would remain open from 9:00am to 7:00pm from Sunday to Thursday (except on government holidays). Equipped with state-of-the-art technological facilities, amenities, and trained agents, the customer service centre is easily accessible to customers for any information, service request, or complaint regarding upay products and services.

Speaking on the occasion, ATM Tahmiduzzaman said, "Upay is committed to provide the best possible services to the customers. Launching the customer service centre is part of that commitment. We will increase the number of customer service center gradually to provide better customer service".

Launched its operation in March 2021, upay customers enjoy a range of financial services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.