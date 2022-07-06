Upay disburses education stipends

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

Upay disburses education stipends

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:11 pm
Upay disburses education stipends

Mobile financial service provider upay has started disbursement of education stipends to the nominated upay accounts of students, parents and guardians.

The primary school children have received stipends in their nominated upay accounts under the Primary Education Stipend Programme of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said a press release.

Secondary school to degree level students have received stipends in their nominated upay accounts under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance fund.

To receive the stipends in the upay accounts, students, parents, or guardians can open upay accounts by visiting the nearby upay points or through self-registration from the upay app. The upay app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.  

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.

mobile financial service / upay / Stipend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

9h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

10h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

2h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

8h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’