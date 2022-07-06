Upay disburses education stipends

Mobile financial service provider upay has started disbursement of education stipends to the nominated upay accounts of students, parents and guardians.

The primary school children have received stipends in their nominated upay accounts under the Primary Education Stipend Programme of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said a press release.

Secondary school to degree level students have received stipends in their nominated upay accounts under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance fund.

To receive the stipends in the upay accounts, students, parents, or guardians can open upay accounts by visiting the nearby upay points or through self-registration from the upay app. The upay app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.