upay brings in instant cashback offer in every cash out

Popular mobile financial service provider upay has recently introduced guaranteed cashback offer in every cash-out for its customers to make the experience more rewarding.

Customers can enjoy cashback on every cash-out of Tk25,000, making it the most affordable offer in the market at the moment.

This offer is available for agent cash-out from primary wallet only while the cashback amount will also be added to the primary wallet, reads a press release.

The process is simple. Just avail cash-out service through a upay agent by dialing *268# or using the upay app and receive the cashback instantly. This is on top of the Tk14 cash-out charge that's applicable for any transaction.

The good news is that customers can enjoy this offer as many times as they like. It will remain valid till 18 June 2024. Further details can be found in upay official website or Facebook page.

