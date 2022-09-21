Unwrapping ceremony of book on Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations held

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:34 pm

TBS Report

21 September, 2022, 01:35 pm

Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:34 pm

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An unwrapping ceremony of the book titled "Bangladesh-Japan Diplomatic Relations (1972-2022): A New Paradigm of Strategic Partnership" penned by Dr Md Jahangir Alam, associate professor of the first area studies department at the University of Dhaka, Department of Japanese Studies, took place today (21 September) at the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khaled, MP graced the occasion as chief guest while Ito Naoki delivered the welcome address, said a press release.

Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice chancellor (academic) joined the ceremony as special guest. Professor Dr Delwar Hossain, member of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and Professor of International Relations, University of Dhaka spoke as the discussant of the book.

In his welcome speech, Ito Naoki, ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh, mentioned this book as a historic mark in the academia considering the 50 year mark of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations. He also has predicted it to be highly influential for the future academics.

The discussant Professor Dr Delwar Hossain said that this book covers contemporary issues particularly from the perspective of political science, international relations, etc. and it has a comprehensive focus which is the strongest part of this book.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khaled said that the book has stressed upon the present relation and the future direction of the relations between these two friendly nations. Bangladesh can learn from the miraculous development of Japan—how this country developed from the ashes after the World War II, he added.

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal has opined that since Japan is the number one bilateral development partner of Bangladesh which is helping Bangladesh implement some most significant megaprojects including the Matarbari deep sea port, MRT line in Dhaka, and third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, chairman of the Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka. He mentioned that this is one of the rarest academic endeavors in the field of bilateral relations between the two nations. Shiblee Noman, assistant professor of the department, conducted the ceremony.

According to the media release, the main objective of the book is to explore and examine the Japan-Bangladesh comprehensive relations to understand Japan's miraculous development models and apply them in Bangladesh's development policy initiatives and planning to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and 'Vision 2041'. The chapters of the book attempt to make a comparative study among the South Asian countries with relevant policy recommendations for further improvement of the said bilateral relations. However, asymmetric in nature, many academia and a cross-section of people in Bangladesh believe that the Japanese economic development model should be replicated in Bangladesh. To explore those possibilities, a couple of chapters of this book revisited Bangladesh-Japan's comprehensive diplomatic relations since the former's independence would simultaneously strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

