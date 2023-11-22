Unplastic Bangladesh: A Call to Arms for a Greener Tomorrow

Green Lead, in collaboration with Sonali Bioplastics, has started the 'Unplastic Bangladesh' campaign, an impassioned call to action against the looming threat of plastic pollution and a resounding call for heightened environmental awareness.

This transformative initiative started on November 10th and is likely to continue till late December this year. Green Lead is inviting individuals to play an active role in reshaping their communities and steering them towards a sustainable, plastic-free future.

Empowering engagements are being welcomed in two distinct tracks

Track-A: Plastic Cleanup - A Visual Change In Action

Encouraging participants to actively contribute to the cleanliness of their surroundings, Track-A centers around plastic cleanup. Participants are urged to meticulously document their efforts through captivating before-and-after pictures or engaging videos. To amplify the impact, these visual narratives are then shared on Facebook, with pertinent hashtags such as #UnplasticBangladesh2023, #GreenLead, #SonaliBioplastics #ClimateAction. The communal call for action is heightened with optional, yet highly appreciated, encouragement for participants to involve their friends in this eco-friendly movement.

Track-B: Knowledge Session - Illuminating Minds for Sustainable Living

Complementing the physical cleanup, Track-B, the Knowledge Session, invites individuals to become environmental educators. Participants are encouraged to organize informative sessions spanning 15-20 minutes at locations of their choice - with presentation materials readily available on the campaign website, participants delve into 'Plastic Pollution 101', enlightening 10 or more participants. Post-session, a visual representation of the educational endeavor is shared on Facebook - with the same impactful hashtags, further spreading the campaign's reach.

Rewards and Recognition

Participants, regardless of their chosen track, stand a chance to be rewarded for their commitment. Each of them receives a digital certification. Weekly top performers in both Track-A and Track-B receive exclusive gift hampers with books, jute bags and souvenirs - adding a layer of excitement to their engagement. Notably, their efforts are not confined to personal satisfaction; featured recognition on Green Lead's esteemed social media platforms awaits these environmental champions.

Participation in the 'Unplastic Bangladesh' campaign extends beyond personal rewards; it signifies a commitment to a cleaner environment and serves as a catalyst for a broader movement towards a sustainable, plastic-free Bangladesh. By actively engaging in this initiative, individuals not only become agents of change but also inspire others to follow suit.

Join the Movement and be a part of the environmental transformation.