University of Regina, ApplyBoard organise Students and Agent Partners Seminar

Canada's renowned University of Regina and world largest Ed-Tech platform ApplyBoard conducted two back to back student and agent partner seminars in Dhaka Renaissance Hotel Grand Ballroom on 3 October.

Both the event was for selected 100+ invitees who came to know more about Univeristy of Regina and network with direct university delegations from Canada, according to a press release.

The first event was for the students who have already applied and accepted for Univeristy of Regina and some selected new prospective students and 2nd event was for the agent partner who significantly contributed in building the student success for Univierty of Regina with ApplyBoard.

The president and vice chancellor, Dr Jeff Keshen himself, along with Associate Vice President Haroon Chowdhury, South Asia Reginal Repretative Sandeep Chopra and International Student Recruiter Steven Sung was present in the event and discussed in details about the admission requirements, scholarship opportunity, job opportunities and other facilities studying in Univeristy of Regina.

The best part of studying in Saskatchewan province and University of Regina is the opportunity to get a quick and easy Permanent Residency in Canada under the Provincial Nominee Programme. The President and Vice Chancellor announced an amazing new scholarship programme where 50 International students will have the opportunity to get a maximum of 80,000 Canadian dollars scholarship in 4 years.

There is also a confirmed scholarship of 3,000 Canadian dollars for all accepted students.

ApplyBoard Bangladesh & West Bengal's Senior Country Manager Md. Iftekhar Uddin, Canada Destination Manager Gazala Rahman and other ApplyBoard Bangladesh team members were also present at the Agent Partner event. Iftekhar opened the event discussing the Canada Study Permit trend for Bangladeshi students in pre-covid and post covid state along with how ApplyBoard portal empowering recruitment partners & their students ensures the accessibility of the best education abroad. He then introduced the Univeristy and Regina team to discuss more about Univeristy of Regina with Agent Partner. It was a great insight sharing and networking session for everyone.

There was a special attraction in the agent partner seminar and gala dinner as 5 top recruiters were awarded appreciation certificates from University of Regina. Emon Khondoker, from Scholars Zone, Zayan Ahmed from EdooApply, Md. Ashiqur Rahman from Westford Immigration Services, Abdus Salam from Saz International and Ahsan Habib Talha from Impact Global received the recognitions.