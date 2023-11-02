University Grants Commission, British Council sign operational alliance agreement

Continuing a meaningful partnership to enhance the quality of education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and the British Council signed the Operational Alliance Agreement on 31 October 2023 at InterContinental Dhaka. The partnership reinforces the two entities' mutual dedication to strengthen and elevate the Higher Education (HE) sector in Bangladesh.

British Council's Going Global Partnerships (GGP), launched in July 2021, aims to foster strategic, mutually beneficial, and equitable partnerships in tertiary education between the UK and other nations. This programme encourages partnerships among universities, colleges, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to bolster Higher Education (HE) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems, promote research collaboration, internationalise institutions, enhance student outcomes, advance gender equality, and support inclusion. Building upon over 50 prior British Council projects that supported Higher Education and TVET partnerships globally.

In Bangladesh, under the GGP, the British Council, in collaboration with the University Grants Commission, is dedicated to enhancing the higher education sector's teaching and learning capacity, exemplified by the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) units.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) and the British Council have fortified their partnership with yet another agreement that emphasises teaching and learning practices in the higher education institutes in the country. Under the Operational Alliance Agreement, a series of initiatives will be launched, focusing on improving the higher education sector across the country. One of the key elements of this agreement is Teaching Excellence Programme (TEP) which has been designed to develop the capacity of HE faculty members focussing on practical approaches and leadership strategies for teaching and learning, student-centred teaching and learning and authentic assessment in higher education. Professional development of early career researchers; enhancing the English skills of university faculty members; development of a leadership programme for HE sector leaders; facilitating the academic partnerships in HE sector between Bangladesh and UK are also some other areas on this agreement.

Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, British Council and Dr Ferdous Zaman, Secretary of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, signed the Higher Education Operational Alliance Agreement.

Tom Miscioscia, Country Director of Bangladesh, British Council, in his opening remarks, said, "Through our long-standing partnership with the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh, the British Council is committed to supporting the development of higher education in Bangladesh. The Going Global Partnerships programme aims to cultivate academic collaborations between the UK and Bangladesh and to foster joint course development, faculty exchange, and research initiatives. We look forward to working with UGC and other partners to build high-quality and mutually beneficial partnerships in tertiary education between the UK and Bangladesh.".

Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Additional charge) & Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh said, "UGC's mission and vision are deeply rooted in our dedication to advancing the higher education landscape in Bangladesh. Our journey has been guided by a vision of creating a higher education system that not only provides access to all but also uphold the highest standards of excellence and we are happy to have the British Council with us on this journey as a trusted partner'.

Among the other guests, Professor Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, the Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council; Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh,senior officials from both UGC and British Council graced the event with their presence.