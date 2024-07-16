University of Asia Pacific holds freshers’ reception for students of spring 2024

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) welcomed the newly admitted students of spring 2024 with an orientation program on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the UAP Plaza.

Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), UAP, was present as the Chief Guest, and Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the event.

In her speech, Architect Mahbuba urged the students to be good human beings. She said, you may not always do well for others, but don't be harmful to anyone. It will help you have a wonderful future.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the students on getting admitted to UAP. He advised the freshers' to make the best use of UAP's resources. Addressing the new students, Dr. Qumrul said that UAP is not only a place of learning but also a community that values diversity and creativity.

Prof. Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr. Abu Sayeed Moshtaque Ahmed, Dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean, School of Engineering; Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Dean, School of Medicine; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shahriar, Proctor, UAP; Mr. Sarwar R. Chowdhury, Head, Department of Business Administration, UAP; and Dr. A.S.M. Mohsin, Director, Directorate of Students' Welfare (DSW) also spoke at the program. Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Prof. Dr. AKM Nazrul Islam, Registrar, UAP, gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

4 successful Alumni of UAP were invited in the orientation to wish and inspire the freshers'. They are Ms. Lamia Alam, Lecturer, Department of Pharmacy, UAP; Mr. Shadman Shoumik Anik, Sales Territory Manager, DHL Worldwide Express; Mr. Mohammad Nowshad Akram, Waste Management Expert, WaterAid; Ms. Nuzhat Tabassum Progga, Lecturer, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, UAP.

The heads of different departments, faculty members, administrative staff, students, and the guardians of the freshers' also joined the event. After the program, the university administration organized an exchange meeting with the parents and guardians of the new students.