University of Asia Pacific holds freshers' orientation for Fall 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 12:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised an orientation program for the newly enrolled students in the Fall 2022 semester on 7 January (Saturday).

Dr M Alauddin, chairman of the UAP Board of Trustees (BOT), was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, "Dr Alauddin said that this day is very significant for newly admitted students. You have proven a record of academic achievement to ensure your admission to this university as your higher education destination." 

Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the event. In his speech, the Vice Chancellor congratulated freshers for joining the orientation program with strong convictions. He advised students to keep this spirit for the next four years with the highest dedication. He also said to the students you came here with a dream, we have a dream too. Let us unite all these dreams to achieve success."

Addressing the new students, UAP Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sultan Mahmud said, "This day is significant in your life because you will be inducted into the world of academia. Studying at the university level is very different from the kind of education you have received until now."

UAP Proctor, Professor Shahriyar Anam shared some essential rules and regulations of UAP with the freshers while Takad Ahmed Chowdhury, Director-in-Charge of UAP Directorate of Students' Welfare (DSW) introduced freshers to the clubs and its regular activities.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Sayeed M. Ahmed, Dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design; Professor Dr Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean, School of Engineering; Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Dean, School of Medicine; and Professor Dr MA Baqui Khalily, Dean, School of Business, Humanities and Social Science, School of Law and School of Science; and Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, Registrar in-Charge, UAP, delivered their speeches at the orientation program.

The event was also addressed by two alumni; Bangladesh Satellite Company Manger Rehnuma Tanrannum and Samiha Menaz, lecturer, Department of Pharmacy, UAP.

Departmental heads, faculty members, administrative staff, freshers' and their parents and guardians joined the event. At the end of the program, a discussion meeting was arranged with guardians to learn about their expectations from the university. 

