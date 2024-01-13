University of Asia Pacific arranges freshers' orientation for Fall-2023

Corporates

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 08:19 pm

Related News

University of Asia Pacific arranges freshers' orientation for Fall-2023

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 08:19 pm
University of Asia Pacific arranges freshers&#039; orientation for Fall-2023

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a freshers' orientation program on Saturday (January 13, 2024) for the newly enrolled students in the fall-2023 semester.

Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), UAP, was present as the Chief Guest where Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the event.

In her speech, Architect Mahbuba urged the students to pay special attention to attending classes regularly, focusing on their studies, and acquiring multifaceted skills to become successful and world-class skilled human resources. She also said that success requires regular perseverance and merit-based creative education. Students should keep themselves involved in extra-curricular activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor congratulated fresher's for joining the orientation program with strong convictions. He advised the freshers' to make the best use of UAP's resources. Addressing the new students, Dr. Qumrul said that despite various challenges, we are trying to provide maximum facilities to the students at this university. From now on, you will see new dreams, and the teachers will guide you to realize them.

He also said you must have wanderings in all branches of knowledge. Let no moment of education be lost in your life. There are different paths and opinions at the university. You have to choose a good path from them and move forward.

Dr. M. Alauddin, Member, BoT; Qayum Reza Chowdhury, Member, BoT; Al-haj Abdul Malek Mollah, Member, BoT; Prof. Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr. Abu Sayeed Moshtaque Ahmed, Dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean, School of Engineering; Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Dean, School of Medicine; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shahriar, Proctor, UAP; and Dr. A.S.M. Mohsin, Director, Directorate of Students' Welfare (DSW) also spoke at the program. Brig. Gen. AKM Nazrul Islam, Ph.D (Retd.), Registrar, give a welcome speech on the occasion.

The Treasurer of UAP Prof. Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain, heads of different departments, faculty members, administrative staff, students and the guardians of the freshers' also joined the event. After the program, the university administration organized an exchange meeting with the parents and guardians of the new students.

University of Asia Pacific

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

12h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

2h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

Now | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

3h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

4h | Videos