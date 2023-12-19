Universal pension scheme fee payments now convenient thru' Nagad

Corporates

Press Release
19 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:42 pm

Universal pension scheme fee payments now convenient thru' Nagad

First MFS to have signed deal with Nat’l Pension Authority

Press Release
19 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

People can now directly register for the much-sought-after "Universal Pension Scheme" and pay subscriptions in the comfort of their homes using Nagad, the country's popular mobile financial service provider.

To this end, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Nagad Ltd. and the National Pension Authority recently at a five-star hotel.

Following this agreement, 8.5 crore Nagad customers will be able to register for their preferred pension schemes directly through Nagad and deposit regular instalments. This will pave the way for all citizens aged above 18 to choose pension schemes with a few taps on their Nagad app without facing any hassle – thus ensuring their future financial security.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Executive Director of Nagad Ltd. Mohammad Aminul Haque and Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Kabirul Ezdani Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Secretary to Finance Division Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Director General of Directorate of Posts Tarun Kanti Sikdar, Nagad's Chief External Affairs Officer Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Head of Business Sales Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Head of Commercial Affairs Md. Ziaul Pervez Chowdhury were also present at the signing ceremony.

Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Kabirul Ezdani Khan at the event said, "The purpose of this MoU is to facilitate our users to pay pension subscriptions easily. When it comes to bringing people under pension schemes, we aim to bring Nagad into the first tier. As both Nagad and the Universal Pension Scheme have universal acceptance to people, they can easily go-ahead hand in hand to ensure social security. That is why we are giving utmost importance to Nagad, and we want to see it as a service provider."

Secretary to Finance Division Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder said, "I hope that this agreement with Nagad will accelerate the National Pension Authority's activities. We also request Nagad to work earnestly towards bringing its 8.5 crore customers under the pension scheme and reduce the cost as well."

Executive Director of Nagad Ltd. Mohammad Aminul Haque said, "We believe that the customer base for the pension scheme will exceed billions the same as Nagad's, and we will celebrate it together. Moreover, charges for payments in the pension scheme will be reduced."

The government rolled out the Universal Pension Scheme under the National Pension Authority this year for all citizens aged above 18 excluding government employees. On 17 August 2023, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited pension scheme meant for the private sector. The pension scheme already got a huge response according to the National Pension Authority.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

2h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

4h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

7h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

1h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

46m | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

4h | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

5h | Multimedia