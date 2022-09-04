Universal Medical Services Ltd starts operations in Brahmanbaria

Corporates

04 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 03:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Universal Medical Services Limited started its operations in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (3 September).

The services were inaugurated by the president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Member of Parliament of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, said a press release. 

"The people of Rahmanbaria expect reliable healthcare facilities. I think that the standard treatment of the local people will be ensured through the inauguration of the center," RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury said during his speech.  

He praised Universal Medical College Hospital for expanding the scope of medical services

Directorate General of Health Services Additional Director General (Administration) Professor Dr Ahmadul Kabir was present as the guest of honour. 

"Universal Medical in Dhaka College Hospital has long been providing healthcare with reputation. Its subsidiaries Universal Medical Services plays a leading role in providing quality healthcare to the people of Brahmanbaria I think it will ensure uninterrupted healthcare," the guest of honour said. 

Universal Medical College and Hospital Ltd Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty gave the welcoming speech. 

"The people of this area are very dear to us.  Considering this, Universal Medical Service has been launched with all the modern diagnostic tools and technology. We have been engaged in healthcare for almost 18 years. It belongs to the people.  Our main goal is to deliver urgent medical care at the doorstep," he said. 

Universal Medical Services Limited / Bramanbaria

