Universal Medical College Hospital holds annual conference

Corporates

Press Release
22 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Universal Medical College Hospital Ltd in Dhaka's Mohakhali held its annual conference on 21 December.

Preeti Chakraborty CIP, chairman of the hospital, presided over the event held at SKS Tower in Mahakhali. Managing Director of the hospital Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, Director - Medical Services Brigadier General (Retd) Dr AK Mahbubul Haque, Director Abhijit Bhattacharya FCA, Chief Financial Officer Baidyanath Saha FCA, Deputy Director Dr Kazi Rafiqul Alam and Senior Manager Saheda Khatun spoke on various ways to improve the work plan and service quality in 2023.

The conference decided to start a full-fledged "Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Center" at the beginning of the new year and plans for conducting liver transplants later. It was also decided to set up a new spacious outpatient department to provide better and faster treatment to the patients, where it will be possible to provide treatment to many patients simultaneously day and night.

AKM Saheed Hossain, assistant general manager of Business Development department, conducted the programme. At the end of the conference, various officers were awarded in recognition.

