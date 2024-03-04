Universal Medical College Hospital to hold free health camp on Women’s Day

The Universal Medical College Hospital, formerly Aysha Memorial Hospital, has announced that it will organise a free health camp for women on 7 March marking International Women's Day.

This camp will run from 9am to 7pm on 7 March.

Internal medicine specialists, obstetricians and gynaecologists, neonatologists and paediatricians, female surgeons (breast and colorectal), oncologists, cardiologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, psychosis specialists, diabetes and obesity specialists, physical medicine specialists, haematologists, nephrologists, dental surgeons, nutritionists and diet counsellors and, radiology and imaging specialists will provide free healthcare on the day.

There will be a 35% discount on all tests for women participating in the camp.

Interested persons can register for the camp by dialling 10667 or by calling on 01841480000.