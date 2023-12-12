Universal Medical College Hospital, BCS (Tax) Academy sign agreement on corporate health 

Corporates

Press Release
12 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Universal Medical College Hospital, BCS (Tax) Academy sign agreement on corporate health 

Press Release
12 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:28 pm
Universal Medical College Hospital, BCS (Tax) Academy sign agreement on corporate health 

On Monday (11 December), a bilateral corporate health agreement was signed between Universal Medical College Hospital and BCS (Tax) Academy.

The hospital chairman and FBCCI Director Preeti Chakraborty jointly signed the agreement in the presence of Hospital Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty and the academy's Director General MM Fazlul Haque. 

Under the agreement, all officers of the Academy and their family members will now get special discount medical treatment in this hospital as well as executive health check-up, cardiac health check-up on priority basis.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Universal Medical College Hospital (UMCH)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

4h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

10h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

51m | TBS Stories
Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

1h | Tech Talk
What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

2h | TBS World
Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

4h | TBS World