Universal Medical College Hospital, BCS (Tax) Academy sign agreement on corporate health 

On Monday (11 December), a bilateral corporate health agreement was signed between Universal Medical College Hospital and BCS (Tax) Academy.

The hospital chairman and FBCCI Director Preeti Chakraborty jointly signed the agreement in the presence of Hospital Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty and the academy's Director General MM Fazlul Haque.

Under the agreement, all officers of the Academy and their family members will now get special discount medical treatment in this hospital as well as executive health check-up, cardiac health check-up on priority basis.