Universal Hospital opens model chamber

Corporates

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Universal Hospital opens model chamber

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Universal Hospital opens model chamber

A model chamber zone was inaugurated at the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital on Saturday (2 December).

Hospital Chairman and FBCCI Director Preeti Chakraborty CIP inaugurated the new initiative geared towards enhancing patient care, reads a press release.

A model zone, equipped with modern amenities and air-conditioning, has been introduced in the chamber, operating daily, even on Fridays. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This zone is dedicated to offering uninterrupted medical services in critical departments such as heart disease, chest disease, kidney disease, urology, and ophthalmology.

Universal Medical College Hospital Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, Director (Medical Services) Brigadier General (retd) Prof Dr AK Mahbubul Haque, Deputy Director Dr Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Urology Department Senior Consultant Major General Prof Dr Md Shahidul Islam, Chief Cardiac Surgeon Prof Dr Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Senior Clinical and Interventional Cardiologist Prof Dr Amal Kumar Chowdhury, Chief Consultant of Respiratory Care Unit Professor Dr Md Zakir Hossain Sarkar, head of Surgery Department Brigadier General (Retd) Professor Dr Md Tanvirul Islam, head of Department of Ophthalmology Professor Dr Md Farhad Hossain, Cardiac Surgeon Dr Romena Rahman, hospital consultants, senior officials, Professors and heads of departments of medical college were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The construction of the 500-bed superspeciality unit is advancing swiftly. It will house a comprehensive cancer centre that includes organ transplant capabilities for liver, kidney, and bone marrow, encompassing state-of-the-art facilities akin to those found in developed nations, all under one roof.
 

Universal Medical College Hospital (UMCH)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

3h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

10h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

8m | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

2h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

2h | TBS Today
America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

6h | TBS Stories