Universal Hospital opens model chamber

A model chamber zone was inaugurated at the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital on Saturday (2 December).

Hospital Chairman and FBCCI Director Preeti Chakraborty CIP inaugurated the new initiative geared towards enhancing patient care, reads a press release.

A model zone, equipped with modern amenities and air-conditioning, has been introduced in the chamber, operating daily, even on Fridays.

This zone is dedicated to offering uninterrupted medical services in critical departments such as heart disease, chest disease, kidney disease, urology, and ophthalmology.

Universal Medical College Hospital Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, Director (Medical Services) Brigadier General (retd) Prof Dr AK Mahbubul Haque, Deputy Director Dr Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Urology Department Senior Consultant Major General Prof Dr Md Shahidul Islam, Chief Cardiac Surgeon Prof Dr Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Senior Clinical and Interventional Cardiologist Prof Dr Amal Kumar Chowdhury, Chief Consultant of Respiratory Care Unit Professor Dr Md Zakir Hossain Sarkar, head of Surgery Department Brigadier General (Retd) Professor Dr Md Tanvirul Islam, head of Department of Ophthalmology Professor Dr Md Farhad Hossain, Cardiac Surgeon Dr Romena Rahman, hospital consultants, senior officials, Professors and heads of departments of medical college were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The construction of the 500-bed superspeciality unit is advancing swiftly. It will house a comprehensive cancer centre that includes organ transplant capabilities for liver, kidney, and bone marrow, encompassing state-of-the-art facilities akin to those found in developed nations, all under one roof.

