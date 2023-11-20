United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh celebrates Sustainability Day 2023

20 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
The United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh (GCNB) marked Sustainability Day 2023 with a Symposium on Anti-Corruption Collective Action (ACCA) at the Hotel Lakeshore in Dhaka on 15 November.

The event was aligned with the Tenth Principle of the United Nations Global Compact: "Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms," according to a press release.

Representatives from diverse sectors, including government, private businesses, civil society, academia, and international stakeholders from Global Compact Local Networks (India, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, Kenya), converged to address the crucial issue of corruption.

Esteemed figures such as Farooq Sobhan (Network Representative, GCNB), Cristina Ritter (Head of Governance & Anti-Corruption, UN Global Compact), Dr Iftekhar Zaman (Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh), and Alexandra Berg von Linde (Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh) highlighted the profound impact of corruption and advocated for Collective Action to foster a more ethical society.

As the Chief Guest, Muhammad Abdul Mannan MP, Honorable Minister of Planning, unveiled two significant reports: The Global Compact Network Bangladesh Annual Report and the United Nations Global Compact Regional Report titled "Uniting Against Corruption: Regional Perspectives on Collective Action."

The day featured two panel discussions. The first, an Industry Panel Discussion titled "Linking Business Integrity & Sustainability: The added-value of Collective Action," brought together professionals from Agro and Retail, Apparel, Finance, and Telecommunications. The second, on "Regional Perspectives on Collective Action Against Corruption," included international speakers representing Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kenya, and Brazil.

The Symposium concluded with a spirited debate between students from Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), with IUB emerging as the winner.

Shahamin S Zaman, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh, closed the event, underscoring the imperative for stakeholders to unite for Collective Action and actively participate in the United Nations Global Compact Working Groups.

The Symposium, characterised by participant engagement and a commitment to good governance, aimed to expedite progress on critical issues through stakeholder roles and effective collective action.

GCNB / Sustainability Day

