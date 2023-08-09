United Nations in Bangladesh holds Human Resources Open Day

The United Nations in Bangladesh held the UN Human Resources Open Day for gender equality on Tuesday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The event, co-organised by the HR Working Group and the Gender Equality Theme Group, aimed at encouraging and orienting women who are interested in pursuing a career with the UN, reads a press release.

Around 80 external participants attended the event to learn about the recruitment processes for securing a job with the UN.

A total of 24 UN agencies are working in Bangladesh, of which 16 UN residential agencies have approximately 3,523 staff members (as of July 2023). The UN in Bangladesh is working to increase the overall number of female staff to reach gender parity by 2028.