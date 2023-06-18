United International University organises entrepreneurship workshop

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:59 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United International University (UIU) Marketing Forum, a division of the UIU Directorate of Career Counseling and Student Affairs (UIU DCCSA), conducted a workshop titled "Accelerating Start-Up: Sharpen Your Entrepreneurial Mind" on 10 June.

The workshop was facilitated by Syed Abdullah Galib, chief strategy officer of FundedNext and NEXT Ventures, reads a press release.

The workshop aimed to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs, aiming to accelerate their startup ventures.

Muhammad Hasan Al-Mamun, assistant professor at the School of Business and Economics at UIU, delivered the opening remarks.

At the end of the program, Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice chancellor (In-Charge) of UIU joined the session and handed over a crest to the facilitator as a token of gratitude from UIU.

