United Hospital touches milestone of 15th year of health service

The United Hospital at Gulshan celebrated the 15th anniversary on 24 August with the conviction of sincerity and responsibility in health service.

Celebrating the day, United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, and United Hospital Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Faizur Rahman hosted a cake cutting and special luncheon in the presence of doctors, nurses, directors and other senior officials, reads a press release.

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid said that United Hospital has sustained for over 15 years. The hospital was set up with the aim of providing world-class healthcare. We are gradually improving our organisation into a role model, a center of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon all to work together to enhance the quality of hospital services in line with the growing demand of patients on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of United Hospital.

Mohammad Faizur Rahman said, "We have been working as the most reliable organisation in the private health sector for 15 years. So far, we have provided healthcare to more than 530,000 patients and their families. More than 230,000 patients appeared at the emergency department which shows the confidence of people in us. It is also really commendable that our doctors and nurses provide services to the patients through team and spontaneous participation during the pandemic. So far we have been able to provide proper Covid care to more than 70,000 patients. Among them were 96-year-old patients and 3,500 critically ill patients with multi-organ failure, whom we admitted, treated and cured.

It is pertinent to note that on this day in 2006, the official activities of United Hospital were inaugurated under the ownership and supervision of United Group, one of the largest industrial groups in the country.