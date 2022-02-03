United Hospital organises awareness session ahead of World Cancer Day

United Hospitals' Cancer Centre has organised a meetup Thursday (3 February) to commemorate World Cancer Day 2022.

Doctors, technologists, nurses and everyone associated to the centre participated in the session, based on the global theme "Close the Care Gap", reads a press release.

During the event Shanti Bansal, director of medical services, United Hospital Limited was present at the event conducted by Masud Ahmed, general manager, communication & business development.

She acknowledged that United Hospital started the first PET-CT of Bangladesh and still it has the highest acceptance in the country, adding that a similar cancer treatment with chemotherapy in daycare will be available at Unicare Dhanmondi centre.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, United Hospital focused on the significance of early detection of cancer and right treatment from the experts for every cancer patient.

Activities included seminars, cancer awareness, and appearance of United Hospital experts in various television discussions among other initiatives, the release added.

Oncologists Dr Rashid Un Nabi, Dr Ashim Kumar Sengupta, Dr Sharif Ahmed were also present on the occasion along with their doctors and colleagues from the department.