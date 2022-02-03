United Hospital organises awareness session ahead of World Cancer Day

Corporates

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

United Hospital organises awareness session ahead of World Cancer Day

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

United Hospitals' Cancer Centre has organised a meetup Thursday (3 February) to commemorate World Cancer Day 2022.

Doctors, technologists, nurses and everyone associated to the centre participated in the session, based on the global theme "Close the Care Gap", reads a press release.

During the event Shanti Bansal, director of medical services, United Hospital Limited was present at the event conducted by Masud Ahmed, general manager, communication & business development.

She acknowledged that United Hospital started the first PET-CT of Bangladesh and still it has the highest acceptance in the country, adding that a similar cancer treatment with chemotherapy in daycare will be available at Unicare Dhanmondi centre.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, United Hospital focused on the significance of early detection of cancer and right treatment from the experts for every cancer patient.

Activities included seminars, cancer awareness, and appearance of United Hospital experts in various television discussions among other initiatives, the release added.

Oncologists Dr Rashid Un Nabi, Dr Ashim Kumar Sengupta, Dr Sharif Ahmed were also present on the occasion along with their doctors and colleagues from the department.  

Health

United Hospital / World cancer day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city