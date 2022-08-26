United Hospital launches ‘affordable’ cardiac surgery package on 16th anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

United Hospital launches ‘affordable’ cardiac surgery package on 16th anniversary

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
United Hospital launches ‘affordable’ cardiac surgery package on 16th anniversary

The United Hospital launched an affordable cardiac surgery package marking the 16th anniversary of the hospital on Wednesday (24 August).

On the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid and CEO of the United Healthcare Services Limited and Managing Director of United Hospital Limited Mohammad Faizur Rahman, CFO of United Group Mostak Ahmmed, CHRO of United Group Nawshad Pervez and board members were present, reads a press release.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Group, Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, said that United Healthcare started its journey with the goal of providing world class healthcare and we have successfully proven that over time. We want to create a chain healthcare brand in Bangladesh. As a result, we have new brands like MA Rashid Hospital in Jamalpur, Medix in Dhanmondi and United Medical College and Hospital in Satarkul. He also said that we will soon operate a capacity of 1,750 beds across the country, including an upcoming hospital under United Healthcare Services Limited. United Healthcare is determined to create a more internationally trained medical workforce.

In the event, Bangladesh's renowned cardiac surgeon and director of United Cardiac Center Dr Jahangir Kabir inaugurated this cost-effective heart surgery package and said that the expert Cardiac Surgeons of his team will perform the surgery. 

To be noted, Dr Jahangir Kabir has already performed more than 25 thousand heart surgeries and his successors of United Cardiac Centre are currently leading cardiac centers around the country. 

United Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

10h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

13h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

4h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

6h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

1d | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches