United Hospital launches ‘affordable’ cardiac surgery package on 16th anniversary

The United Hospital launched an affordable cardiac surgery package marking the 16th anniversary of the hospital on Wednesday (24 August).

On the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid and CEO of the United Healthcare Services Limited and Managing Director of United Hospital Limited Mohammad Faizur Rahman, CFO of United Group Mostak Ahmmed, CHRO of United Group Nawshad Pervez and board members were present, reads a press release.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Group, Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, said that United Healthcare started its journey with the goal of providing world class healthcare and we have successfully proven that over time. We want to create a chain healthcare brand in Bangladesh. As a result, we have new brands like MA Rashid Hospital in Jamalpur, Medix in Dhanmondi and United Medical College and Hospital in Satarkul. He also said that we will soon operate a capacity of 1,750 beds across the country, including an upcoming hospital under United Healthcare Services Limited. United Healthcare is determined to create a more internationally trained medical workforce.

In the event, Bangladesh's renowned cardiac surgeon and director of United Cardiac Center Dr Jahangir Kabir inaugurated this cost-effective heart surgery package and said that the expert Cardiac Surgeons of his team will perform the surgery.

To be noted, Dr Jahangir Kabir has already performed more than 25 thousand heart surgeries and his successors of United Cardiac Centre are currently leading cardiac centers around the country.