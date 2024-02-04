United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

04 February, 2024
United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

United Healthcare services celebrated World Cancer Day on 4 February by offering free cancer screening and other month-long activities at the premises of United Hospital, MA Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur), Medix (Dhanmondi).

The screening programme is a proactive approach to raise awareness and encourage early detection of cancer, reads a press release.

Mass people are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get checked and analyse any potential cancer in its early stages. 

About one-third of cancers are curable with early detection and proper treatment. This initiative highlights the commitment of United Healthcare to provide high-quality healthcare and support to the community.

Walk-in participants in the free cancer screening program examined physical symptoms and family history of cancer to determine whether cancer is present or a potential.
 

