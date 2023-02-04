United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

Corporates

Press Release
04 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 06:31 pm

Related News

United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

Press Release
04 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 06:31 pm
United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

The United Healthcare Services celebrated the World Cancer Day on Saturday (4 February) by offering free cancer screening and other month long activities at the premises of United Hospital, United

Medical College and Hospital (Satarkul), MA Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur), and Medix (Dhanmondi).

The screening programme aims to raise awareness and encourage early detection of cancer, reads a press release.

Mass people are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get checked and analyse any potential cancer in its early stages. 

About one-third of cancers are curable with early detection and proper treatment. This initiative highlights the commitment of United Healthcare to provide high-quality healthcare and support to the community.

United Healthcare is holding a series of cancer screening events in celebration of World Cancer Day. United Hospital organised a seven day long free screening on their premises.

MA Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur) arranged a health camp on Saturday (4 February). 

United Medical College & Hospital (Satarkul) will organise the health camp on Monday (6 February) from 8:30am – 2:30pm and Medix will organise the free screening on Sunday (12 February) from 10am – 2pm. 

Anyone can participate in the free cancer screening programme, which examines physical symptoms and family history of cancer to determine whether cancer is present or a potential. 

United Healthcare Services Ltd (UHSL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

10h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

5h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

11h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

2h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

1h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

7h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

8h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL