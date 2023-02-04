United Healthcare celebrates World Cancer Day

The United Healthcare Services celebrated the World Cancer Day on Saturday (4 February) by offering free cancer screening and other month long activities at the premises of United Hospital, United

Medical College and Hospital (Satarkul), MA Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur), and Medix (Dhanmondi).

The screening programme aims to raise awareness and encourage early detection of cancer, reads a press release.

Mass people are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get checked and analyse any potential cancer in its early stages.

About one-third of cancers are curable with early detection and proper treatment. This initiative highlights the commitment of United Healthcare to provide high-quality healthcare and support to the community.

United Healthcare is holding a series of cancer screening events in celebration of World Cancer Day. United Hospital organised a seven day long free screening on their premises.

MA Rashid Hospital (Jamalpur) arranged a health camp on Saturday (4 February).

United Medical College & Hospital (Satarkul) will organise the health camp on Monday (6 February) from 8:30am – 2:30pm and Medix will organise the free screening on Sunday (12 February) from 10am – 2pm.

Anyone can participate in the free cancer screening programme, which examines physical symptoms and family history of cancer to determine whether cancer is present or a potential.