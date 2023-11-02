United Finance gets new managing director

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam has been appointed as the Managing Director of United Finance Limited with effect from November 01, 2023.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Standard Bank Limited.

Mr. Islam has over 26 years of experience in the banking and financial industry. He started his career with Dhaka Bank Limited in 1997 and during his career progression, he served Citi Bank N.A. and Standard Chartered Bank in various senior management positions. He was also the Deputy Managing Director at Bangladesh Finance.

Mr. Islam did his MBA from IBA of University of Dhaka. He is a certified credit professional from Omega UK and Moodys.