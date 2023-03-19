United Commercial Bank signs Green Transformation Fund agreement with Bangladesh Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC has signed a participation agreement for Green Transformation Fund of Tk5,000 crore with the Bangladesh Bank with a view to establishing a greener economy as well as accelerating sustainable development in the export-oriented and manufacturing industries.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of Bangladesh Bank's Sustainable Finance Department, and Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO of United Commercial Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam and United Commercial Bank Executive Vice President Saiful Ahsan Chowdhury were also present at the signing ceremony.