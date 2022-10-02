United Commercial Bank receives Global SME Finance Award 

Photo: Courtesy

IFC SME Finance Forum has recognised United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) with an "Honorable Mention" at the Global SME Finance Awards 2022 held in Cambodia.

UCB received the recognition for 2 categories: SME Financier of the Year – Asia and Product Innovation of the year. It is selected from a competitive pool.

Organised by IFC - a member of the World Bank Group and the SME Finance Forum and endorsed by the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards recognises the achievements of financial institutions that provide innovative, creative and customer-friendly services and services to their SME customers.