United Commercial Bank PLC signs MoU with Shurjomukhi Limited

Recently United Commercial Bank signed an MoU with shurjoMukhi Limited, a Payment System Operators (PSO) authoriaed by Bangladesh Bank. 

The MoU was signed by Md Sekander-E-Azam, SEVP & head of Transaction Banking, UCB, and Mujtaba Fidaul Haq, managing director & CEO, representing their respective organisations, reads a press release.  

Under this agreement, UCB will provide Payment Gateway Services to shurjoMukhi's various online merchants. 

This agreement will help any Visa, MasterCard, etc. cardholders make seamless transactions for online bill payment and shopping on the internet readily available from anywhere.

The signing ceremony was graced by ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of UCB; Abul Kalam Azad, EVP and head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs of UCB; Mohammad Golam Yeazdani, FVP and head of Digital Banking and Transformation Division of UCB; and Arnob Aditya Mamun, Sr. Manager, head of Business of Shurjomukhi Limited. 

Other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

