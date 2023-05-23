United Commercial Bank PLC signs agreement with Small World Financial Services Group

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) signed a remittance service agreement with Small World Financial Services Group Ltd on 23 May.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB, and Khalid Fellahi, Group CEO of Small World, exchanged documents after signing the remittance service deal at UCB head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Also present at the signing were Small World's Managing Director, Northern Europe, Africa and Asia; Stanley Wachs, Mohammed Atiqur Rahman; Group Corridor Ambassador for Bangladesh, alongside UCB's Syed Faridul Islam, AMD & CRO, Abul Alam Ferdous, AMD, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD & Company Secretary, Mumtaz Ahmed, EVP& Head-FI&OBU, Mohammad Aminul Islam, VP& Head-Remittance and other senior officials of both the organisations.