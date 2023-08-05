United Commercial Bank PLC organises a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
05 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

United Commercial Bank PLC organises a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Chattogram

Press Release
05 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC organised a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Chattogram under Agri-CSR project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' on 05 August 2023 at Navy Convention Centre, Chattogram, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Land, People's Republic of Bangladesh inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC Arif Qadri presided the inauguration of this entrepreneurship training. Moreover, ABM Zahurul Huda, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Chittagong Office and Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television also graced the event as Special Guests along with different officials of the local administration.

Lands Minister said, a successful entrepreneur always works for change, searches for opportunities and explores every opportunity. Hence UCB is working to encourage agricultural entrepreneurs and enhance their skills. Creating and encouraging agricultural entrepreneurs is now very important to improve overall agricultural development and food security.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Arif Qadri said, United Commercial Bank is a farmer-friendly bank. Disbursement of agricultural loans on easy terms and providing agricultural incentive assistance has been prioritized by the bank. Training of about 12,500 agricultural entrepreneurs is being organized in 64 districts of the country under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project with the aim of expanding the opportunities of humanitarian financing in the development of advanced and prosperous agriculture. We are trying to stand by agriculture and farmers in various ways.

Under UCB's agricultural assistance project 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', identifying the right agricultural and food entrepreneurs and providing training according to their needs, providing skill development training to a total of 13,000 agricultural entrepreneurs with 25 people from almost all the upazilas of 64 districts.

In each of the 50 model upazilas, 60 agricultural entrepreneurs have been involved in climate-friendly crop production and expansion of agricultural mechanization facilities, providing assistance in food preservation and processing.

 

 

 

 

United Commercial Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier