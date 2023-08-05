United Commercial Bank PLC organises a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Chattogram

United Commercial Bank PLC organised a skill development training for agriculture entrepreneurs of Chattogram under Agri-CSR project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' on 05 August 2023 at Navy Convention Centre, Chattogram, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Land, People's Republic of Bangladesh inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC Arif Qadri presided the inauguration of this entrepreneurship training. Moreover, ABM Zahurul Huda, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Chittagong Office and Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television also graced the event as Special Guests along with different officials of the local administration.

Lands Minister said, a successful entrepreneur always works for change, searches for opportunities and explores every opportunity. Hence UCB is working to encourage agricultural entrepreneurs and enhance their skills. Creating and encouraging agricultural entrepreneurs is now very important to improve overall agricultural development and food security.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Arif Qadri said, United Commercial Bank is a farmer-friendly bank. Disbursement of agricultural loans on easy terms and providing agricultural incentive assistance has been prioritized by the bank. Training of about 12,500 agricultural entrepreneurs is being organized in 64 districts of the country under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project with the aim of expanding the opportunities of humanitarian financing in the development of advanced and prosperous agriculture. We are trying to stand by agriculture and farmers in various ways.

Under UCB's agricultural assistance project 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', identifying the right agricultural and food entrepreneurs and providing training according to their needs, providing skill development training to a total of 13,000 agricultural entrepreneurs with 25 people from almost all the upazilas of 64 districts.

In each of the 50 model upazilas, 60 agricultural entrepreneurs have been involved in climate-friendly crop production and expansion of agricultural mechanization facilities, providing assistance in food preservation and processing.