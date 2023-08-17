United Commercial Bank PLC organises discussion on life and work of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

17 August, 2023, 10:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) organised a discussion on life and work of great architect of our independence, father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 16 August 2023 at the LDC centre of the Bank to commemorate the 48th martyrdom of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day. 

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB attended the programme as Chief Guest and main discussant. 

Moreover, CEO of UCB Asset Management Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan; CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Mohammed Rahmat Pasha; Director of UCB Investment Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan and CEO of upay ATM Tahmiduzzaman attended the event as discussants.

Among others, Additional Managing Director of UCB Syed Faridul Islam; Additional Managing Director of UCB Abul Alam Ferdous; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon and Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Khorshed Alam along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the event.

The discussants talked about the contribution of great architect of our independence, father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman towards the development of modern Bangladesh. They said the miscreants had tried to obstacle our freedom and development by killing bangabandhu. But, the country is moving ahead with the vision shown by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

 

 

 

